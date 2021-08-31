Jennifer Lopez's mom appears in Ben Affleck's new advertisement.

The 'Accountant' star directs and stars in a new commercial for online sports betting and iGaming app WynnBET, which has been launched by Wynn Resorts, and the clip sees him run into Guadalupe Rodriguez playing on some slot machines.

The ad starts with Ben and his 'The Way Back' co-star Melvin Gregg discussing their sports bets as they head to Wynn Lass Vegas and while on the casino floor, the 49-year-old actor - who rekindled his romance with Jennifer earlier this year following her split from fiance Alex Rodriguez - runs into a number of people who try to influence how he makes his bets, including Guadalupe.

As Ben walks past her, the matriarch excitedly exclaims: "C'mon, Lupe! You can do this, girl. Just like the slots in St. Louis."

As she appears to win, Ben questions: "St. Louis?"

The next person the star encounters in the advert is Shaquille O'Neal, who walks out of an elevator just as Ben brands his former team Miami Heat "terrible".

But looking up at the basketball legend, the 'Gone Girl' actor quickly backtracks.

He says: "They're terrible now. They used to be amazing. You know, when Shaq played."

The advert was filmed in June, just a few weeks after Ben and Guadalupe were spotted hanging out together at the VAX Live concert, supporting Jennifer for her performance.

During the gig, the 'On the Floor' hitmaker recalled to the audience that she'd missed spending Christmas with her mom for the first time ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "First time in my whole life. We've been away too long, but she's here with me tonight, and she's vaccinated.

"When I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she always used to sing to me when I was a baby. So if you would indulge me, I'd love to sing that one tonight ... you guys know this one!"

Guadalupe then joined her on stage for a rendition of Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline', but with the name Jennifer in place of the titular female.