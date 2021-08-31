Naomi Campbell had to "sacrifice" finding a "soul mate" for the sake of her career.

The 51-year-old supermodel has never been married but was previously engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton and businessman Flavio Briatore and has been romantically linked with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Robert DeNiro, Skepta and Liam Payne, and she's admitted her personal life has suffered as a result of her dedication to her work.

Asked what she's sacrificed, she told The Cut: “I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you. It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

But Naomi - who announced in May she had became mother to a baby girl via surrogate - insisted she isn't alone as she has a great support system.

She said: "I’m not out here on my own. It’s simple, and it’s small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love.

"And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it’s important for me to remember to say ‘Thank you.’

"You never know when you may need that person to help you again or guide you.”

And the Fashion For Relief founder finds comfort being out in the world as she feels travelling has "saved" her.

She said: “I feel like travelling has saved my life in so many ways. I don’t have a fear of the world. I see the world as an optimistic dream.

“I am a global citizen."