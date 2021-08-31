Benji Madden loves to shout out "loud" how much he loves his wife, Cameron Diaz.

The Good Charlotte rocker, 42, has shared an adorable birthday tribute to the former actress - with whom he has daughter Raddix, 20 months - on her 49th birthday and admitted there aren't enough words to describe how much he loves her.

Alongside a painting on Instagram, he gushed: “Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you.

“What you do, who you are day-in-and-day-out to the ones you love always true blue.

“Hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud. I love you. (sic)"

The 'Predictable' hitmaker always likes to express his feelings through art.

And on Mother's Day this year, Benji shared another abstract piece as he thanked his other half for being an incredible mom to their little girl.

He wrote: "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light.

"Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy - thank you for all you do. Happy Mother's Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!(sic)"

And the 'Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous' hitmaker also took the time to praise the other mothers he knows, including his own mom, Robin Madden.

He added: "Also wish a Blessed day for my mom, my sisters, my friends and colleagues who are also selfless incredible mothers, and to all the mothers out there who may not get to hear these words from someone today much love from our family," he added. "U r All Gods!!!!!!(sic)"