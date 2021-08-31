Van Jones found rumours he was dating Kim Kardashian West "absurd".

The 52-year-old political commentator - who first met the reality star in 2018 at the White House, when she was fighting for criminal justice reform - has laughed off the bizarre gossip that started speculating that he was romancing the 40-year-old businesswoman after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.

Speaking to PageSix, the 'CNN' host said: “I never made any comments about the rumours of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.”

The author admitted it was "flattering" for him to be linked to the SKIMS founder.

He added: “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, Psalm, two, with the 'Donda' rapper - previously addressed the rumours.

She said: "Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you.'"

And the trainee lawyer also had to deny she was dating Latin megastar, Maluma, 27.

She continued: “I’m not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma.

“I’ve seen [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy.”

Meanwhile, despite claims Kim and Kanye, 44, were considering calling off their divorce, the latest is that they are continuing with proceedings to end their marriage of seven years.

The mother-of-four surprised fans at Kanye's listening party for his new album this month when she appeared in a white wedding gown and recreated her marriage to the rapper, but sources insist it was all for show and not part of a renewal of vows or the pair rekindling their romance.

A source told People magazine: "They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce. It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable. The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids."