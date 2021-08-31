Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, has leaked messages from Scott Disick allegedly dissing his former partner for her PDA-filled holiday snaps with Travis Barker.

The 28-year-old model - who dated the Poosh founder on-off between 2016 and 2018 - took to his Instagram Story to share the alleged exchange with the 38-year-old socialite.

Sharing a paparazzi shot of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, 42, and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, making out on a boat during their romantic getaway to Italy, Scott - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with the reality star - seemingly DM'd Younes saying: "Yo is this chick ok|!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy. (sic)"

However, the ex-boxer hit back at Scott - who is dating 20-year-old actress Amelia Hamlin - and insisted he doesn't care what his ex gets up to as long as she is "happy".

Younes wrote back: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro. (sic)"

He captioned the screenshot: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Scott and Kourtney have not commented on the post at the time of writing.

The Talentless founder's alleged diss comes just two months after the pair insisted they had given their "blessing" to each other's new romances.

During part two of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reunion special, which aired in June, host Andy Cohen asked Scott: "It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys?"

In response, Scott quipped: "Me? No, I just want to kill them."

He then added: "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

Similarly, Kourtney - who has been dating Travis since September - is happy to see her former partner dating Amelia.

She said: "Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing."

The former couple - who split for good in 2015 - admitted they thought they'd still be together if Scott had maintained his sobriety but insisted they haven't slept together in the time since they split.

Scott quipped: "How annoying."