Drake has unveiled his new ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Nike merchandise line.

Hot off the heels of announcing his hotly-awaited sixth studio album will be released on Friday (03.09.21), the 'Hold On We're Coming Home' hitmaker has shown off a series of black t-shirts with lyrics on them, seemingly taken from the follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion'.

The same slogans, “Something other than me has got to give,” “I don’t miss… Let alone miss you,” and, “Should’ve said you loved me today, because tomorrow is a new day," feature on billboards placed across the hip-hop superstar's home city of Toronto, Canada.

The Nike logo has also been filled with roses.

It's not known if the limited edition tees will be made available to buy online, as, at present, they are only being handed out to fans by OVO.

It marks the second collaboration between the 34-year-old rapper and the sports brand in an on-going partnership.

Meanwhile, the 'Take Care' hitmaker previously admitted he expects people to "hate on" his new album like they did 2016's 'Views'.

Drake took part in an Instagram Live session in November and responded to a fan who said 'Views' “be hittin’ different” four years later.

The 'God's Plan' star wrote back: “They hated on ‘Views’ just like they will CLB [‘Certified Lover Boy’] but it’s music to evolve to."

Earlier in 2020, Drake admitted measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus had allowed him to spend more time focusing on his new album and he's very "excited" for fans to hear it.

He said: "I'm working on the album. I've been working on it for a while now.

"I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that.

"Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I'm able to put into this album is probably way different than it would've been."