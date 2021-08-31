Kylie Jenner is releasing bikinis for kids.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul has revealed her upcoming Kylie Swim collection will include swimwear for little ones in the same colours.

Sharing several pieces from the line, including a bold orange bikini, a pink and red all-in-one swimsuit, and a multi-coloured one-shoulder set, Kylie simply captioned a clip on her Instagram Story: “Baby swim!!!"

The teaser comes just two months after the businesswoman quietly announced her Kylie Baby brand.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to Instagram to share a picture of her and her daughter Stormi, three, to announce her new business venture.

Alongside the cute snap, she wrote on Instagram: "Bath time with @kyliebaby (sic)"

In other baby-related news, the reality star is reportedly expecting another child with her partner, Travis Scott, and sources have said she is “doing well” and can’t wait to welcome her impending arrival.

A source told People magazine last week: “Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand.

“She seems to love it all though. She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It’s cute to see her this excited.”

It was also recently reported Stormi can't wait to be a big sister.

Another insider said: "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute. Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."