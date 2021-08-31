Evan Rachel Wood has described Kanye West's support of Marilyn Manson as being "slapped in the face".

The 'Westworld' actress is one of several women to have accused her former fiance of sexual assault and she has shown her disgust for the 'Stronger' rapper bringing the shock rocker out on stage at his 'Donda' listening party last week.

In a video shared to her Instagram account of her and collaborator Zane Carney's Evan + Zane gig at Los Angeles' Bourbon Room over the weekend, the 33-year-old star performed a cover of the New Radicals track 'You Get What You Give', which famously namechecks Manson and says he needs his ass kicked.

Introducing the song, she said in the video: “I’ve been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time."

And during the Manson line, Evan raised her middle finger in defiance, prompting cheers from the crowds.

The 'Wrestler' actress captioned her post: ""You get what you give"

"For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up.(sic)"

Evan publicly named Manson as her abuser in February after previously speaking up as a survivor of sexual assault.

She accused the 'Rock is Dead' hitmaker of "grooming" her as a teenager and claimed he had "horrifically abused" her during their relationship.

She wrote on Instagram: “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

Manson has denied the allegations against him, describing the claims from several women as "horrible distortions of reality".

The 52-year-old singer also appears on Kanye's new song 'Jail, Pt. 2', alongside controversial rapper DaBaby, who recently found himself in hot water after making homophobic comments about HIV and AIDS at Rolling Loud Festival.