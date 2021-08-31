Kristin Cavallari won't "speak badly" about Jay Cutler for the sake of their children.

The 34-year-old star split from her husband in April 2020 after seven years of marriage but they are determined to put Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and five-year-old Saylor first so will always put on a "united front".

The former 'Very Cavallari' star told Us Weekly magazine: "Everyone’s situation is different. I think the most important thing, and I learned this from my mom, was to always just never speak badly about the other person. To be as much of a united front as you can be.”

Kristin loves seeing how her kids are developing their own personalities now they're getting older.

She said: “They’re just older. They’ve just really blossomed into themselves, and it’s just fun having three kids that are very different. [I love] just seeing their personalities.”

And the 'True Roots' author thinks it is "pretty funny" that the trio's friends all know she and Jay are famous.

She said: “Kids at school will say stuff to [my children]. Like, ‘I follow your mom on Instagram.’ And then with the football stuff. …. The middle school kids are the ones that think Jaxon and Camden are really cool because their dad played football. And the girls are like, ‘Your mom!’ It’s pretty funny.”

But the kids haven't sat through "a whole episode" of any of their mom's reality shows, though they have seen clips from 'Very Cavallari' and "a little bit of" 'Laguna Beach'.

The former 'Hills' star added: “When I was hosting a lot for E! awards shows, they would watch that."

Although Kristin isn't interested in returning to reality TV, she would be open to other projects.

She said: "I would love to do a travel show or something like that.

“If I can do something in that arena, but I won’t go back to just reality TV. I’m so thankful for it and I’ve had a ton of fun, but yeah, I don’t see myself going back.”