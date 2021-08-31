Camila Cabello has praised Shawn Mendes for being "so supportive".

The 'Havana' singer insisted it would have been "weird" if her boyfriend of two years had been cast as Prince Charming opposite her as Cinderella in Kay Cannon's upcoming movie adaptation of the classic fairytale but she was pleased he was by her side throughout the process of making the movie.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “We watched it while Kay was on Zoom and it was, like, the first time I saw the movie and Shawn was there. And it was just so funny.

“He’s my guy. I love that guy.

“It would’ve been weird [if he played the prince], because he’s my boyfriend IRL.

“[But] he’s the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other."

And Camila recalled how the 'Stitches' hitmaker surprised her on set one day during filming.

She said: "He surprised me the week of the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes. So he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

The 24-year-old pop star learned "so much" while making the movie and found the director's take on the story inspiring.

She said: "It was really fun, and obviously Kay has so much experience… and I am learning so much in the process.

“She would always say, ‘Jokes and songs, jokes and songs,’ just to remind us that it’s just being [silly] and singing.

“Kay Cannon in writing it made [‘Cinderella’] different.

"I was really inspired by the character and really inspired by the film. And I feel like it just really turned around the kind of Cinderella that’s patiently sitting in the room and waiting for the prince and sad and scared.

"Obviously this character has moments of doubt and sadness too, but I think that it’s much more rounded and she’s also angry at this world and this society that’s not really letting her be, like, a whole person.

"She is just following her instincts on changing that for herself, and I just think that’s really brave, and we should all be as brave as Cinderella.”