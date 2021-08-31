Jojo Siwa is "proud" to be part of 'Dancing With the Stars' first same-sex couple.

The 18-year-old entertainer - who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year - is excited to be breaking barriers and "changing the future" when she competes on the celebrity dance contest with a female professional partner.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' And I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!'

"It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' [moment], because I have such a kid demographic. It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that."

The former 'Dance Moms' star will meet her partner this week and admitted her "three favourite" pros are Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart and Lindsay Arnold, though she insisted she doesn't know who she'll be paired with.

The 'J Team' actress is worried her background in dance will prove a hindrance with viewers and the judging panel but insisted her experience is very "different" to what she'll be doing on the show.

She said: "I'm not gonna hide that I'm a dancer. I was a dancer my whole life. Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it's different, you know? I don't have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different. I've never taken ballroom.

"It's gonna help me in a way, but it also is a disadvantage.

"Because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million percent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else."

Meanwhile, Jojo is excited about the release of 'The J Team', in which she plays a fictionalised version of herself.

She said: "It's my first project that's being released as an adult, and it was my last project being filmed as a kid. I want fans to walk away [knowing] you can not only be who you are, but also you can be what you want to be, and it's OK."