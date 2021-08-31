Jana Kramer is ready to date again.

The 37-year-old singer split from husband Mike Caussin - with whom she has children Jolie, five, and two-year-old Jace - after he was allegedly unfaithful in April and though she knows she still has "a lot of healing" to do, she's open to the idea of finding a new partner.

She said: “I do feel like now I’m in a place where I kinda want to get back out there and date, slowly. I'm open to it, knowing that I still have a lot of healing to do. … I’m open to dating and not knowing who my person is and knowing that I don’t have to be with someone, that I’m OK alone.”

The former 'One Tree Hill' star was recently sent pictures of her ex-husband with a new partner and she admitted it was a "weird" feeling to see he'd moved on.

Speaking on the 'Whine Down' podcast, she said: "Last night I got a DM from someone like, ‘Not to trigger you but.’ … They sent me photos of my ex-husband with a new girl. It was the first time that I had seen him with someone else. That’s weird too.

“To see your person that you thought you were gonna spend the rest of your life with now canoodling with this chica. It’s like remembering that that person wasn’t good for you. … It’s hard to even tell yourself that too. In the moment, it’s like, ‘Why wasn’t I enough?'”

Jana recently denied speculation she'd struck up a romance with 'Bachelorette' hunk Graham Bunn, insisting he was just an old friend.

She said: "To set the record straight, we are friends, and I’ve known of him for seven years.

“I didn’t watch his season of 'The Bachelorette', I didn’t even know he was on it.”