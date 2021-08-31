Apple has acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic.

The global tech giant has revealed that the deal will offer a new listening experience for Apple Music subscribers who are passionate about classical pieces.

Users will be offered search and browse functionality with high-quality audio and handpicked expert recommendations. Listeners will also be provided with extensive detail about the classical music they have tuned into.

Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said: "We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts.

"Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world."

Thomas Steffens, the CEO and co-founder of Primephonic, added: "Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry.

"Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience."

Primephonic is no longer available to new subscribers and will be taken offline from September 7. Apple Music are planning to launch a dedicated classical music app combining Primephonic's user interface with new features.

For the time being, Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free, giving them access to thousands of classical albums.