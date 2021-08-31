Instagram users will be required to share their birthday with the social media platform.

The platform has announced that a request will now start popping up that asks users to add their birthday to "personalise their experience".

Users will only be able to dismiss the prompt a handful of times before it becomes a requirement.

Instagram will also ask users to verify their birthday information when they come across a post with a warning screen. These screens are not a new update but users have never been asked to provide information before the hidden content is displayed.

The move is part of Instagram's long-term plan to create new safety features aimed at younger users, with the image-sharing site planning to launch a version of its service aimed at users under the age of 13.

In July, Instagram announced a series of changes to the default setting for new users under the age of 16. The accounts are now defaulted to 'private' and their accounts will be limited from being suggested elsewhere on the app.

Adults whose accounts are flagged as suspicious are now restricted from making contact with younger users on the app.

Instagram have also developed AI in a bid to prove that users may have lied to bypass the restrictions. For instance, it may be able to figure out a person's birthday based on comments left on 'Happy Birthday' posts, where the user's age could be referenced.

The firm have hinted at further plans in the area and will soon require users to verify their age if the technology determines a mismatch between the age the user submitted and what appears to be their real age.