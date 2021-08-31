Xbox encourages players to get the COVID-19 passport

©BANG Media International

Tags

Microsoft is encouraging Xbox players to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The official US Twitter account for the console - which is followed by 16.5 million people - has sent out tweets providing information on how to get the jab and also dispelling myths about the vaccine.

One post read: "The power of play makes us heroes in new worlds every day. You can be a hero in real life too by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protecting yourself & the people around you."

The message included a link to the Xbox Twitch account, where it held a Q&A with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (the CDC), the national public health agency of the United States.

Other tweets read: "COVID-19 vaccines are free for those who are eligible—people 12 and older in the U.S. http://Vaccines.gov is an online resource to find vaccination sites near you, including in-home options for some.

"To dispel some common COVID-19 vaccine myths: the vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.