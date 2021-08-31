Microsoft is encouraging Xbox players to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The official US Twitter account for the console - which is followed by 16.5 million people - has sent out tweets providing information on how to get the jab and also dispelling myths about the vaccine.

One post read: "The power of play makes us heroes in new worlds every day. You can be a hero in real life too by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protecting yourself & the people around you."

The message included a link to the Xbox Twitch account, where it held a Q&A with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (the CDC), the national public health agency of the United States.

Other tweets read: "COVID-19 vaccines are free for those who are eligible—people 12 and older in the U.S. http://Vaccines.gov is an online resource to find vaccination sites near you, including in-home options for some.

"To dispel some common COVID-19 vaccine myths: the vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility."