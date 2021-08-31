Double Fine Productions boss Tim Schafer has said ‘Psychonauts 2’ would have lost one of its most important features, were it not for Microsoft.

Double Fine was purchased by Microsoft back in 2019 and became a part of standalone studios that comprise Xbox Game Studios.

Speaking in an interview with G4TV on YouTube, Schafer explained that the studio initially made the decision to cut all the boss fights from each level of the game to make up for being behind schedule and its then-publisher having some financial troubles.

He went on to explain that in talking to Microsoft, their question was, “What would the game be like if you weren't as constrained by resources?”, to which Schafer revealed he would put those boss fights back in.

Schafer also spoke about how “it’s so easy to cut boss fights because they’re kind of separate from the level, and the level’s complete without them”, but said “not a 'Psychonauts' level, because they often represent the big thing going on in that person’s mind”.

He added: "They have a major neurosis they're fighting and you’ve gotta show it and then help the host of the mind fight it, overcome it or change the power balance."