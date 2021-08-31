Kerry Katona is raffling off her car for charity.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has decided that rather than sell her Range Rover she is going to give people the chance to win the vehicle if they buy a ticket and she is donating 10 per cent of the profits to the Mental Health Foundation.

Kerry - who is engaged to Ryan Mahoney - has listed the car at Raffall.com and tickets are £30 each.

Writing in her latest New! magazine column, she said: "I'm raffling off my Range Rover! I got a new car in March and I could easily sell this car, no problem. But I thought, 'What could I do that would be really different? Why don't I raffle it off?'

"I could lose money by doing this but can you imagine spending £30 on a ticket and then winning a £100k car? It would be amazing!

"Plus, I wanted to do something for charity - 10 per cent of the profits will go to the Mental Health Foundation and I'll also be delivering the car in person.

"When I get there, I'll have a cuppa and a biscuit with the winner - I can't wait to see their faces when I turn up. I want to make someone happy."