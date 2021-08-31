Brandon Micheal Hall has left the cast of 'How I Met Your Father'.

The 'God Friended Me' actor has been forced to exit Hulu's upcoming 'How I Met Your Mother' spin-off series due to a scheduling conflict after filming dates changed, with Daniel Augustin stepping in to replace him in the recurring role of Ian, a Tinder match for lead character Sophie (Hilary Duff).

The show has been created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and is set in 2021 with Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father.

Hilary recently spoke of how excited she is to be a part of the show and admitted she knew she wanted to be involved as soon as she read the script.

She said: "I’m a fan of Isaac and Elizabeth and was absolutely on board after reading the script for ‘HIMYF'.

“I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show."

Hilary was a big fan of the original series, which was narrated by Bob Saget and starred the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel.

She said: “I’m such a fan of the original cast. They were absolutely seamless and brought me many laughs.”

Original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are also onboard as executive producers and the 'Younger' actress admitted she's "nervous" about taking centre stage with the sequel to their "baby".

In a statement, she said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie.

“As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ I’m honoured and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realise these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

The actress will produce in addition to starring, with Adam Londy serving as co-executive producer.