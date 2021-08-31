Sheridan Smith wants to start a "help group" to find her dream man.

The 40-year-old actress has been single since splitting from fiance Jamie Horn - the father of her 15-month-old son Billy - in May and she has a specific criteria for the partner she's looking for next, but admitted it isn't easy.

Sharing a photo of a tattooed man, the text written across the image read: "Why is it so hard to find a man that's honest, hardworking, some wicked tattoos and good in bed #buildamanworkshop.(sic)"

She commented underneath her Instagram post: "Starting a help group."

But the 'Moorside' actress isn't looking for conversation with her future man.

One of her friends suggested her plan sounded similar to a "build a bear workshop" and added: "I only want mine to be able to say three phases."

But Sheridan replied: "No phrases just look cute."

Sheridan and Jamie previously announced their split in a joint statement in which they pledged to put their son first.

They said at the time: "It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.

"We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

The duo previously appeared together in an ITV documentary titled 'Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum'.

In the show, the acclaimed actress discussed the challenges of parenthood and her experience of giving birth amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She shared at the time: "It’s surreal. You’re kind of walking around in a bit of a daze.

"If it hadn’t been a pandemic, we would have had more people to rely on so we could both get some rest.

"But thank goodness we had each other, because Jamie took a lot of time with the baby as well - so I got to sleep in-between breastfeeding.

"But we were walking around like zombies and we didn’t really know what day it was."