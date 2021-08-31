A pair of boxer shorts "heavily used" by Michael Jordan are going up for auction.

The underwear is going under the hammer with Leland's auctioneers but fans who are keen to get “about as close to greatness as one can get" will have to have deep pockets as the lot has a reserve price of $500.

An auction insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the garments were "regularly" worn by the basketball legend and show signs of "heavy use".

However, the underwear is sold with a dry cleaning tag inside, so the garment has likely been washed before sale.

The listing for the lot states: "Unusual item shows definite use as this pair of underwear/compression shorts was worn by Michael Jordan with some loose threads evident at the seams.

"Originating from a family member of MJ's 'Last Dance' security guard John Michael Wozniak, it even has a dry cleaning tag inside with the last name 'Wozniak' as well as a tag that says Michael Jordan, with the iconic last name on the waistband.

"About as close to greatness as one can get, this is just one of the many items in this auction that were given to Wozniak from MJ himself including suits, ties, belts, and jackets."

Currently the listing, which runs until 25 September, has attracted one bid, which has met the reserve price.

Other items in the auction that previously belonged to the 58-year-old sportsman include "personally worn" coats, ties, suits and belts, as well as a set of golf clubs.

A listing for the golf putter states: "Putter gifted to Michael Jordan from Wilson, comes with COA from Wilson and numbered 23 of 100 (MJ's jersey #). Looks unused, serial number "8802" on the COA is also on the club and leather Wilson case, head cover has initials RM, which stand for Robert Medrella. Comes from the collection of John Michael Wozniak - MJ's Last Dance security guard."