Sir Anthony Hopkins is to receive The Legend Award at this year's GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS.

The 83-year-old actor will be presented with the special accolade at the magazine's 24th annual awards ceremony this Wednesday (01.09.21).

Hopkins is the cover star for the latest issue of the magazine and in his interview he tells the publication that aspiring actors should not "waste money" on acting schools.

The screen icon - who was photographed by Gavin Bond for the magazine - said: "Don’t waste your money. They’re failed actors that set themselves up as gurus.

"That’s one of the reasons I left the National Theatre – we had a particular director who was very picky. And that’s one of the reasons that I would be angry. "This was in my days of raging paranoia and I warned one director, ‘You ever speak to me like that again I’ll punch your face in.’ Obviously, I don’t do that any more.

"There’s one very well-known actor with an acting class here in Los Angeles and he’s the star of the show! And all these other students sitting around paying their fees and he’s the star! He’s on stage with them, interrupting them, being rude to them. No, you don’t do that.”

Hopkins also revealed that he was at home asleep when he found out he had won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as an elderly man who is diagnosed with dementia in 'The Father' at this year's Academy Awards.

The Welsh star - who won his first Oscar for his portrayal of of cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in 1991 horror film 'The Silence of the Lambs' - said: "The Academy had stipulated that the nominees would have to go to either London or Dublin and, at my age, the risk of COVID and all that, I had no intention of going.

“I went to bed, then at about five o’clock in the morning, my buzzer went off on my phone. My agent said, ‘Tony, you’ve just got the second Oscar.’ I couldn’t believe it. We were all up and celebrating. So then I made a little speech and a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, sadly gone so young in his life.”

Read Hopkins' full interview with GQ (Gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/sir-anthony-hopkins-2021-legend-award) now.