Marvin Humes appreciates Rochelle's "direct" approach at work.

The 36-year-old pop star and Rochelle, 32, have worked together on various TV shows over the years, and he thinks they're "lucky" that they're able to work alongside each other without it creating any off-camera tension.

Marvin explained: "I think we're actually very lucky that we can work together because, I'm sure for some couples, it wouldn't work as well.

"But for us, we don't take it too seriously, we like to have a bit of fun with it. And you know your partner the best, more than anybody else, so I know when to jump in if Roch isn't feeling something. And she can be very direct with me..."

Rochelle - who has Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, 10 months, with Marvin - is happy to take control of the situation on set.

The former Saturdays star told the new issue of Heat magazine: "I'll change the script and just be like, 'I know you won't want to do that bit.'"

Marvin and the other members of JLS - Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill - announced their reunion in early 2020.

But while the band are currently preparing to head out on tour, Rochelle insists she has no interest in a reunion with The Saturdays.

The pop singer - who starred in the girl group alongside Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Mollie King, and Vanessa White - explained: "It's mad because, of course, me and the girls are great friends, but it's catching up or going for dinners or cocktails. I just can't imagine living that life again - it feels like a whole other Rochelle. I'll leave that to Marvin and the boys.

"Never says never, obviously, but I'm checked out of all that."