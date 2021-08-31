Dennis Rodman’s infamous 1998 trip to Las Vegas is being made into a film.

'48 Hours In Vegas' will tell the story of the former Chicago Bulls star and notorious party animal’s trip to Sin City in the middle of the NBA Finals.

It's being adapted for the big screen after Lionsgate bought the rights to make it.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s president Nathan Kahane says the film will take viewers on “an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man” as it documents the tale of Rodman’s crazy two days in Vegas with late Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

He said:“There’s only one Dennis Rodman.

“In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with.

“And yet that’s not even half of who he is.

“This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know."

Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood for Lord Miller, the movie will also see Ari Lubet, Will Allegra as well as Rodman serve as executive producers. The screenplay is to be written by Jordan VanDina.

Kahane added: “We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie.

“You think you know anything about ’The Worm’?

“Just you wait!”

Despite the incident occurring more than two decades ago it has crept back into people’s conscience after it was featured in Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls documentary 'The Last Dance'.

During the Netflix doc the story was discussed at length with Jordan and coach Phil Jackson offering their versions of events while Rodman’s ex-wife, model Carmen Electra also talks about it.