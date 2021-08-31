Jake Paul claims that he has 'retired' from boxing after his victory against Tyron Woodley.

The 24-year-old YouTube sensation beat the former UFC champion via a split decision in their boxing match on Sunday (29.08.21) to maintain his perfect record in the sport but has hinted that he will be walking away from fighting.

Jake tweeted: "Updated status: Retired boxer."

The social media star had agreed to a rematch with his opponent if Woodley gets an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo.

He said after the fight: "Get the tattoo and we will run it back. I've got a tattoo artist here!

"He needs to get a tattoo quickly or we will find another opponent. Put it on his Instagram. A permanent tattoo. Then we can talk about it."

Jake insisted that he had won the fight "convincingly" and had proved his critics within the sport right by maintaining his unbeaten record.

He said: "I learned a lot tonight. First time going back past four minutes. First time in an eight-round fight.

"To be honest, I won convincingly. We're gonna go back to the drawing board. I think I proved a lot tonight and proved a lot of people wrong."

Paul also claimed that the fight had proved tougher than he was expecting because of Woodley's experience in combat sports.

He told BT Sport Box Office: "He has been boxing, striking, for 20 years. I've been doing it for three years.

"It was tougher than I expected. He is a tough opponent. He put up a good fight. He hit me with one real shot in the whole fight."