Kristin Cavallari is reportedly romancing Chase Rice.

The ‘Very Cavallari’ star has recently been linked to the country music star, as sources say the pair have been “seeing each other” for just over a month.

An insider told People magazine: "They've been seeing each other a little over a month. They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They're having fun together."

Kristin was previously married to Jay Cutler – with whom she has Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five – for seven years before their April 2020 divorce, and she then briefly dated comedian Jeff Dye for several months.

Meanwhile, Kristin recently said she won't "speak badly" about Jay for the sake of their children.

The 34-year-old reality star said: "Everyone’s situation is different. I think the most important thing, and I learned this from my mom, was to always just never speak badly about the other person. To be as much of a united front as you can be.”

And Kristin also said she loves seeing how her kids are developing their own personalities now they're getting older.

She added: “They’re just older. They’ve just really blossomed into themselves, and it’s just fun having three kids that are very different. [I love] just seeing their personalities.”

The ‘Hills’ alum thinks it is "pretty funny" that the trio's friends all know she and Jay are famous.

She said: “Kids at school will say stuff to [my children]. Like, ‘I follow your mom on Instagram.’ And then with the football stuff. …. The middle school kids are the ones that think Jaxon and Camden are really cool because their dad played football. And the girls are like, ‘Your mom!’ It’s pretty funny.”

But the kids haven't sat through "a whole episode" of any of their mother’s reality shows, though they have seen clips from 'Very Cavallari' and "a little bit of" 'Laguna Beach'.

Kristin added: “When I was hosting a lot for E! awards shows, they would watch that."