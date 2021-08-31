Gabrielle Union has praised Dwyane Wade as her “inspiration” and “mentor”.

The ‘Being Mary Jane’ star celebrated seven years of marriage to Dwyane on Monday (30.08.21), and took to social media to share a clip from their wedding in which they shared a sweet kiss and took part in a secret handshake gesture.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Ain't No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I [love] you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot (sic)”

The 39-year-old NBA star reposted his wife's Instagram tribute on his own Story and added his own caption, which read: "7 years was light… LFG. (sic)”

Gabrielle, 48, began dating Dwyane in 2009 and the couple tied the knot five years later in Miami, Florida.

Their marriage made the ‘LA’s Finest’ actress stepmother to Dwyane’s three children, Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, seven.

The couple then welcomed Kaavia, now two, via surrogacy in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dwyane said earlier this year that he and Gabrielle have “worked on” their marriage over the years to strengthen their relationship.

He said: "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things.

"She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine. It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!"

Both Gabrielle and Dwyane have been married in the past, and believe their previous experiences helped bring them closer together.

Gabrielle previously said: "This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that. We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."