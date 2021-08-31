David and Victoria Beckham have installed a £7,000 ice cream machine in their Cotswold home.

The 46-year-old retired football star and the former Spice Girl have splashed the cash on a state-of-the-art ice cream machine for their Oxfordshire home, which recreates frozen treats from the American fast food chain Wendy’s.

But the ice creams aren’t the healthy snacks David and Victoria – who have Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, together – are used to, as each one contains just under 500 calories.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Posh hasn’t eaten ice cream in about two decades because she’s so health-conscious.

“But she agreed to get the Wendy’s machine packed over from the US because their daughter Harper loves a sweet treat. They had their team negotiate with the chain to get one of the machines especially for them to bring a bit of US culture over.

“It’s now been properly installed in their home and is an unlikely addition, to say the least. It cost thousands and had to be professionally fitted.

“But to them it’s a price worth paying, even though Victoria has barely been near it.”

Although the machine is priced at £7,000, it’s thought the couple may have been given it for free as their son Brooklyn’s soon-to-be father-in-law is billionaire Nelson Peltz, who sits on the company’s board.

The device also isn’t available to the public, and it’s thought David and Victoria managed to get their hands on one – as well as have it shipped to the UK and installed in their home by professionals – because of their connections.