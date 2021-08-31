Alicia Keys is releasing a graphic novel titled ‘Girl on Fire’.

The 40-year-old singer has announced plans to put out the graphic novel, which will be based on her 2012 hit single by the same name, on March 1 next year.

Alicia revealed the novel will tell the story of a 14-year-old girl named Lolo Wright, who discovers she has “telekinetic powers she never knew she had while protecting her brother from a cop who pulls a gun on him in a dangerous case of mistaken identities”.

The book will be released alongside HarperCollins Publishers and co-author Andrew Weiner, and it is illustrated by Brittney Williams.

In a statement, Alicia added: “I wrote ‘Girl On Fire’, I knew I was writing it for that girl in the way back row who needed someone to tell her there’s nothing you can’t do, that nothing is impossible. When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realize the strength she’s always had.

“There’s a little Lolo in all of us we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could and I’m so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You’re going to fall in love with Lolo.”

The upcoming release will be the second book by the ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ hitmaker, after she also released a memoir titled ‘More Myself: A Journey’ last year.

Alicia’s upcoming tome will likely be a hit with her children – Egypt, 10, and Genesis, six – whom she has with her husband Swizz Beatz.