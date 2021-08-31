DaBaby has met with HIV and AIDs charities following his insensitive remarks at Rolling Loud last month.

The ‘Suge’ hitmaker came under fire in July for making homophobic comments during his set at the festival, where he also made insensitive and misinformed remarks about those living with HIV and AIDs.

And after receiving backlash, DaBaby has now met with nine different charities based in the US which deal with the disease in an effort to become better educated on how it spreads and what it’s like to live with it.

The organisations had previously sent the rapper a letter “to call him in instead of calling him out", and he has now met with charity bosses as well as HIV survivors who have shared their personal stories with him.

According to TMZ, the organisations said DaBaby seemed "genuinely engaged" in conversation, and was eager to learn.

Charities at the meeting included the Southern AIDS Coalition, the Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, Positive Women's Network, and Transinclusive Group.

TMZ reports that Marnina Miller of the Southern AIDS Coalition said DaBaby's willingness to attend the meeting and learn and grow from his experience could set a positive example for others.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old rapper recently took to the stage at Hot97's Summer Jam concert event, and introduced himself with a video message thanking Hot97 for allowing him to perform as well as apologising for his comments.

He said in the clip: "[Hot97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y'all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So, hats off to y'all for that.

“They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago.

“And Hot97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world - they still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilise their platform.

“They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people based off mistakes made like we ain't human."

DaBaby was widely criticised for his original comments about HIV and AIDS.

He said on stage at Rolling Loud: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually-transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up…

"Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”