Elizabeth Chambers is reportedly dating again following her split from Armie Hammer.

The 39-year-old actress filed for divorce from the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star – with whom she has daughter Harper, six, and son Ford, four – in July 2020, and it has now been reported Elizabeth has “moved on” from Armie and is “currently dating” someone new.

A source told People magazine about Elizabeth’s new relationship status, and insisted the ‘Game Plan’ star “doesn’t mention” Armie to her friends.

The news comes over a year after Elizabeth split from Armie, just a few months before allegations began to surface about the ‘Rebecca’ actor from a number of women who accused him of being controlling and abusive, as well as having cannibalistic fantasies.

Elizabeth went silent on social media shortly afterwards, and revealed in April this year that she had chosen to stay out of the spotlight because she doesn’t feel comfortable posting amid the ongoing situation.

She said: "Focusing on healing, my babes and work. A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment].”

The ‘Rolling Kansas’ actress broke her silence on the matter in February, when she said she was “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated” and insisted she will always “support any victim of assault or abuse”.

Meanwhile, a woman named Effie came forward in March this year to accuse Armie of “violently” raping her in 2017.

During a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, Effie alleged: “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles. During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Effie said she thought Armie was “going to kill” her, and claimed he beat her feet during the alleged attack “so they would hurt” and said she tried to leave “but he wouldn’t let” her.

Armie denied the allegations on the same day the press conference was held, and his lawyer has provided screenshots of alleged text conversations between him and Effie which seemingly suggest he told her they couldn’t pursue a relationship, though these are not verified.

The actor’s lawyer also said Armie’s encounter with Effie was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory”.