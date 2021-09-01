Katie Price is likely to be left “traumatised” by her alleged assault, according to her close friend Danielle Lloyd.

The 43-year-old reality star was rushed to hospital last week after police were called to her home in Essex at around 1:30am on August 23 following an incident involving alleged assault, coercive control, and theft.

And her close friend Danielle, 37, has now said she wouldn’t be surprised if Katie needs “therapy” to help her process her trauma.

She told Closer magazine: “It was totally heart-breaking to hear about Katie's ordeal. I texted her as soon as I heard, but I don't think she has her phone.

“It really struck me, because I love Katie, if it's true that she was assaulted I expect she'll be totally traumatised and would need therapy.”

Katie – who is mother to Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven – recently revealed she's "in shock" as she opened up after police were called to her home and a man was arrested.

She said: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more.”

The man arrested in connection with the alleged incident has been released on bail and is awaiting trial, but it has been claimed Katie may not want to testify against him in court.

A source said: “This is a nightmare situation for Katie.

“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”