Michaela Coel thinks the “cycle of grief has to be ridden all the way around” before people can overcome their trauma.

The 33-year-old actress and director was once drugged and sexually assaulted while on a night out, and has said she managed to process her traumatic experience by going through all the stages of grief and letting herself feel each emotion.

Speaking to the October issue of ELLE UK, she said: “I think [about] what happened to me. It's really horrible and f***** up, and to automatically feel angry, sad, revengeful, those are good things. And then your final destination is empathy. But then there's also things like the law and we need both of those things. I think the cycle of grief has to be ridden all the way around. It's easy to remain in a place of anger, sadness or shock.”

Michaela – whose attack became the basis for her hit show, ‘I May Destroy You’ – also spoke about the art of forgiveness, as she said putting her past behind her is an “empowering” feeling.

She added: “I hate the idea of somebody being sorry and me withholding forgiveness. Because you leave someone in torment and actually you have the power to release that person. Feeling that power is empowering.”

And although the ‘Black Earth Rising’ star has every right to be wary of strangers, that hasn’t stopped her from making friends in the middle of the night.

She said of one friend she made: “I asked him where he lived. And he said he'd just moved round the corner. Turned out he had just left prison and they had housed him there. Those were his belongings, in the bin bags.

“So we had a chat and I gave him my number. We were out there, in the middle of the night, in the empty streets and he said to me, ‘You're a bit weird.’ And I said, ‘So are you.’ And we hugged and off he went.”

The October issue of ELLE UK is on sale from Thursday (02.09.21).