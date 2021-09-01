Rose McGowan has branded Oprah Winfrey a "lizard".

The 47-year-old actress - who was one of the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein after alleging he raped her - has slammed the 67-year-old TV mogul and accused her of being "fake" and supporting a "sick power structure" because of her former friendship with the disgraced producer and withdrawing from a documentary about the allegations of sexual assault aimed at Def Jam Recordings founder Russell Simmons.

Sharing a photo of Oprah kissing Weinstein on the cheek at the 2004 Critics' Choice Movie Awards, she tweeted: “I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.(sic)"

Rose's comments came after an old interview Oprah conducted with Dolly Parton came to light and social media users slammed her tough questioning of the country singer about cosmetic surgery and her battle with depression.

In January 2020, Oprah announced she would step down as executive producer on the documentary about Simmons, insisted it needed "more work".

She said at the time: “First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”

Meanwhile, the 'A Wrinkle in Time' actress previously insisted she "didn't know" about Weinstein's alleged behaviour towards women, but knew he could be a "bully".

She said: "I was in Chicago, in my own little world, but what I knew about Harvey was that Harvey was a bully and that if Harvey's on the phone, you didn't want to take the call because you're going to get bullied in some way."

Simmons has denied the claims against him, while Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in jail last year after being found guilty of two out of five felony offenses, and has more charges pending.