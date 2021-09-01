Jabari Banks will take on the lead role in 'Bel-Air'.

The newcomers was surprised with the news of his casting as Will in Peacock's drama reboot by original 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star Will Smith during a video call which has been shared on YouTube.

Will, who shot to fame in the 1990s thanks to the sitcom, told Jabari: "It is an absolute pleasure to meet you and from the deepest parts of my heart, I want to say congratulations to you - you have the role of Will on 'Bel-Air'."

Jabari exclaimed in response: "This is a dream come true! I'm ready, I'm so ready y'all!"

The young actor told Will how his father had encouraged him to audition for the show.

He said: "My dad sent me this article about it and said, 'You should really do this.' And I was like, 'Dad, that's not really how auditions work.' I can't be like, 'Yeah, I want to do this.'

"But two months later, my agent sent me the call and I knew it was right."

The 'Men in Black' actor vowed to serve as a mentor to his successor.

He said: "I'm looking forward to being an asset to you as you build out your life and build out your career."

The Peacock drama - which received a two-season order in September 2020 - is based on Morgan Cooper's popular fan film and will be made by Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios, as well as Universal Television.

'Bel-Air' is set in modern-day America and though it is less of a comedy than the original series, it will take the same premise of following Will's journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the lavish neighbourhood of Bel-Air, and its one-hour run time will allow the show to further explore the issues raised in the sitcom, which had 30-minute episodes.

T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, while Morgan will direct as well as co-write and executive produce.