Kanye West wanted to transport his entire childhood home to his last 'Donda' listening party.

The 'Stronger' rapper commissioned a replica of his boyhood house to be built inside Chicago's Soldier Field stadium for the third and final preview event for his new album last Thursday (26.08.21) but he reportedly only did so after local officials blocked his original plan.

Kanye had made an application to the city's Building Department, but it was turned down due to logistical issues.

A department representative told the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper: “Moving a home in Chicago is a very technical process that requires structural engineer reports and multiple city permits.

“The request to move the house at 7815 S. South Shore Dr. was denied last week because no permit application had been received to excavate and move the vacant property which is also in Demolition Court.”

The house - which Kanye lived in until he was 20 and re-purchased last year for around $225,000 - has been empty and boarded up for several years, but it is unclear how it was put in demolition court.

The replica home used at the event was the focal point for the show and was placed in the middle of the field. At one point, it was continuously circled by trucks, while dancers dressed in SWAT gear performed their moves around it.

To end the show, Kanye set himself on fire and seemingly re-enacted his wedding vows with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who he split from earlier this year.

However, insiders were quick to warn fans the on-stage reunion didn't mean the former couple - who have four children together - would be getting back together for real.

A source said: They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce. It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable. The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids."

Whilst there's no chance of Kim and Kanye being together, they're still great friends.

An insider shared: "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings.

"Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space."