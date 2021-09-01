Piers Morgan has been cleared of any wrongdoing in his comments about the Duchess of Sussex on 'Good Morning Britain'.

Broadcast watchdog Ofcom branded attempts to silence the 56-year-old presenter a "chilling restriction on freedom of expression" after they received over 57,000 complaints, including from Meghan herself, when he said he "didn't believe a word" the former 'Suits' star had said in her controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

Ofcom insisted Piers was entitled to "rigorously challenge" the comments made by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, in the interview, including that the duchess felt suicidal and questions had been raised by an unnamed royal about the colour of their unborn baby's skin.

They ruled in a 26-page document: "Mr Morgan was entitled to say he disbelieved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations and to hold and express strong views that rigorously challenged their account.

"The Code allows for individuals to express strongly held and robustly argued views, including those that are potentially harmful or highly offensive, and for broadcasters to include these in their programming.

"The restriction of such views would, in our view, be an unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom of expression both of the broadcaster and the audience.

"Overall, Ofcom considered that there is a high public interest value in broadcasting open and frank discussions about race and racism, as long as they comply with the Code.

"As set out above, we also considered that the Interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey contained serious allegations and it was legitimate for this Programme to discuss and scrutinise those claims

"Ofcom is clear that, consistent with freedom of expression, Mr Morgan was entitled to say he disbelieved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations and to hold and express strong views that rigorously challenged their account."

The watchdog also rejected allegations that Piers - who quit 'GMB' after refusing to apologise for his comments - was not "duly impartial", had "misrepresented facts" and "mocked the American accent".

Hours after the tell-all interview with Oprah had aired in the US on 7 March, Piers had blasted the duchess on 'Good Morning Britain'.

He fumed: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report. The fact she has expressed an onslaught against our Royal Family is contemptible."

The following day, he walked off camera during a heated row with weatherman Alex Beresford, who accused him of unfairly "trashing" the duchess.

Piers quit the programme later that day.