Charlotte Tilbury has officially been listed as a cruelty-free brand.

The cosmetics company - which was founded in 2013 and acquired by Puig in 2020 - has been granted Leaping Bunny certification from Cruelty Free International - an animal protection and advocacy group that campaigns for the abolition of all animal experiments.

CEO and namesake Charlotte Tilbury told WWD: “Reaching this level is of utmost importance to the brand and our customers, and marks a huge step in our global expansion plan with a strategic partner that supports our purpose, positive values and disruptive way of doing business."

The beauty mogul insisted that they have never tested on animals since launching eight years ago, but "The Leaping Bunny approval now provides all customers with the reassurance of official cruelty-free recognition.”

In order to acquire cruelty-free status, the Leapingbunny.org website states that: "The Company does not and shall not conduct, Commission, or be a party to Animal Testing of any Cosmetic and/or Household Products including, without limitation, formulations and Ingredients of such products."

And the 48-year-old make-up artist admitted it was a lengthy process to ensure their suppliers maintain the standards.

She added: “Ensuring that we reached compliance and supplied all information was challenging, but we managed this by working very closely with our suppliers and agreeing to ongoing independent audits to ensure approval."

Despite Puig buying a majority share in the business, Charlotte retains a significant stake and continues to act as chair, president and chief creative officer.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but it was believed to have valued the company at more than £1 billion.

Charlotte said at the time: "I've always dared to dream and create magic through beauty. I'm proud to be joining forces with Puig in a strategic partnership that will help us achieve our limitless ambitions. We've reached a pivotal point in our growth since launching seven years ago, and we're looking forward to unlocking new opportunities with Puig, which is the perfect partner as we build an iconic brand to last."