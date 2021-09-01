Each year, American football fans - and fans of football with the round ball - eagerly await EA Sports new releases in their two biggest sporting franchises.

The first major release, 'Madden NFL 22', is now here, but does it score a touchline or does it just fall short of the end zone?

As ever for all the EA Sports franchises, the developers are tasked with trying to improve on what already works whilst providing enough new features and tweaks to make it worth our while.

This year, the team have managed to give the gameplay a welcome boost, adding to the game modes without needlessly reinventing the wheel.

The biggest improvement to the gameplay is Homefield Advantage, which aims to replicate the advantages NFL teams get from playing in front of their own, partisan fans.

Players will see a new momentum meter on screen and making a big play or scoring will see perks unlocked such as increased stamina and the different teams each have unique perks designed to reflect their history and real-life atmosphere. It is something that has been lacking from sports simulations and offers realism and incentive to the title.

Game mode wise The Yard returns, once again bringing six-on-six backyard football to consoles. Without a doubt it works fantastically well

when against a human opponent but sadly the AI disappoints in the campaign mode, despite the introduction of unique stages, challenges, and bosses.

Face of the Franchise, which allows gamers to create their own player and follow their career all the way to the NFL, and this year you're able to create a linebacker and play in defence rather than just as an attacker.

The story is very similar to last year's mode, but we now have defence-oriented challenges due to the change of player. As well as being a fun way to experience the game and the journey of a professional NFL player the mode also helps you improve your skill as a defensive player.

Superstar KO returns for its third appearance in 'Madden' and is definitely an extremely fun way to experience the thrills and spills of the NFL with the best players in an arcade-style mode.

No one can accuse of EA of not striving to improve each game mode and the gameplay, but interestingly for a sports simulation, 'Madden NFL 22' works best when being played in the arcade-style modes, but maybe this is due to the complicated strategies deployed in the sport in real life as opposed to any fault of the developers.

Of course the problem with all sports franchises is what can really be done to take a great leap forward? After all, the sport can't change and you're either a fan or not.

Overall, there's still some work to be done to take the 'Madden NFL' games to the next level, and ultimately this year's title isn't a drastic departure from what has come before.

However, if it ain't broke don't fix it, and EA has worked diligently to update a few bugs which were apparent at launch.

Another year, another touchdown - 'Madden NFL 22' scores again.

Rating (reviewed on Xbox Series X): 3.5 / 5

By Philip Hamilton