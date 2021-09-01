Miley Cyrus says "everyone deserves unique skincare".

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker is a Creative Advisor for the prescription skincare brand Hers, and the 28-year-old pop megastar has hailed the company for providing every skin type with completely "customisable" products.

She said: “Individuality is something I’ve always celebrated and that includes the way I approach self-care. What I love most about Hers is that the company understands no one is the same and that we all deserve unique skin care! Hers has two amazing prescription skincare products, the Anti-Aging Cream and Acne Cream, which are customizable based on skin type and issue. As a Creative Advisor for the brand, I’m excited to be helping connect individuals — and their unique skin and needs — with high quality products that can help them shine on the outside the way they do from the inside! (sic)"

Alongside a series of promo shots of her using the products, Miley added to her own Instagram page: "Everything in my life is custom! Including my skincare with @Hers.

"Connect with a skin expert online and get a custom Rx cream (if prescribed) delivered to your own bath tub!"

The 'Malibu' singer is making waves in the beauty world, having recently become the face of the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum.

Miley appeared in a series of photos and a "fanciful" video directed and photographed by Petra Collins, with Alessandro Michele serving as creative director.

The designer hailed the music star as “an artist with a spirit that is both rock ‘n’ roll and eclectic at the same time.”

This wasn't the first time Miley has collaborated with Gucci.

Earlier this year, she posted a series of photos and clips from her Super Bowl LV TikTok Tailgate pre-show performance in Florida, in which she was wearing a custom cropped sequinned T-shirt from the fashion house, which featured Alessandro's lucky number, 25.

And in April, she shared a "short selfie film" ahead of the Gucci Aria presentation, in which she wore a green suit and shades covered with their iconic GG logo, surrounded by the invite to the show, her pet dogs, and fake giant mushrooms.