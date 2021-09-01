Windows 11 will launch on October 5.

Microsoft have confirmed that the new update will come into effect next month in an announcement via the Windows Blog, revealing that the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs.

The tech giant has revealed that the change will be a gradual process as the phased rollout means that Microsoft are only expecting "all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022".

October 5 is also when new computers will start being sold with Windows 11 pre-loaded, with the new update being described as the "first version of a new era for Windows".

The new update will feature a cleaner design that mirrors that of Apple's Mac devices and will also integrate Microsoft Teams into the taskbar.

Windows 11 will also get features found in Xbox consoles to improve gaming on the Microsoft PC.

Microsoft previously confirmed that many Windows 11 PCs will have Dark Mode by default to help those "spending so much more time staring at bright screens" due to virtual meetings and other changes to life brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa Grant, from the tech firm, said: "Since we're spending so much more time staring at bright screens, not just for endless email, but also countless meetings plus keeping up with our personal lives, to give your eyes a rest, we're going to ship all of the Windows 11 commercial SKUs in that IT favourite, beautiful dark mode, by default."