‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’ is being delisted from Steam and GOG.

In an announcement on both Steam and GOG, publisher and developer BonusXP revealed that the title would be removed from the platforms on August 31.

On Steam, the statement read: “On Aug. 31, 2021, Stranger Things 3: The Game will be removed from sale on Steam. We’re very grateful for all the Stranger Things fans that travelled back in time with us to the Summer of '85 for this adventure through Hawkins.

“If you purchased the game prior to August 31, 2021 on Steam, it will remain in your library and continue to be playable.”

A reason wasn’t provided for the delisting but it may have to do with Netflix’s own venture into the video game market.

Just last week, Netflix trailed their video game service in Poland, allowing members to try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, ‘Stranger Things: 1984’ and ‘Stranger Things 3’.