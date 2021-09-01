The iPhone 13 could be able to make phone calls and texts without a cell signal, new leaks have suggested.

It has been claimed that a new feature will provide communication connectivity to low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites because of a customised Qualcomm X60 baseband chip.

A note to investors from the tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, has suggested that the satellite communications system could come without any additional contracts or payments.

The note stated that Globalstar, an American-based LEO satellite communication provider, is "the most likely to cooperate with Apple in terms of technology and service coverage".

It has also been suggested that the technology could be used on other Apple devices such as the augmented reality headset and the Apple Car.

The iPhone 13 is expected to be unveiled during a virtual event later this month with other possible upgrades including significant improvements to the camera and a reduction in the size of the "notch" at the top of the display.

The design is believed to be a continuation of the previous iPhone 12 but rumours suggest that the new smartphone will be more expensive than its predecessors.

Apple are thought to have had difficulties in making the chip that powers the phone so a price rise of between three and five per cent is expected.

The tech giant has revealed that a shortage of processors has led to industry-wide supply difficulties, which could lead to production issues for both the iPhone and the iPad.