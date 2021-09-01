Toyota has resumed operations of its self-driving vehicles at the Tokyo Paralympics village following an accident.

Services of the Japanese motoring giant's e-Palette pods had been halted after one of the vehicles hit a visually impaired athlete earlier this week.

Aramitsu Kitazono, a member of Japan's judo team, was hit as he was walking across a road last week. He was not seriously injured but was forced to pull out of an event after sustaining cuts and bruises in the incident.

Toyota said in a statement: "The vehicle's sensor detected the pedestrian crossing and activated the automatic brake, and the operator also activated the emergency brake. The vehicle and pedestrians, however, came into contact before it came to a complete halt."

The company has now confirmed that operators will be given more control over how fast the vehicle can travel and each pod will have two members of staff on board to look out for pedestrians.

Other new safety features include louder warning sounds, while the number of guides at busy pedestrian crossings at the Paralympic village at Tokyo 2020 will be increased from six to 20.

Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda apologised following the accident and confesses that he was left fearing the worse.

He said in a video: "A vehicle is stronger than a person, so I was obviously worried about how they were."

Toyoda also believes that the incident demonstrates that self-driving vehicles are not yet ready for the road.

He remarked: "It shows that autonomous vehicles are not yet realistic for normal roads."