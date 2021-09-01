Elaine Welteroth has quit 'The Talk' after just one season.

The 34-year-old presenter is proud of her short run on the show because she was able to be her "authentic self" in front of a live audience but thinks it's the right time to move on to new projects.

She said in a statement: "It is an absolute honour for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.

"I came to 'The Talk' to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I'm proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day.

"I'm excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon."

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews thanked Elaine for her contribution and wished her well for the future.

They said in a statement: "We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

Elaine's departure comes just two weeks after Carrie Ann Inaba announced she was leaving the show after three seasons.

She said: "I want to announce that today, 'The Talk', CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways.

"And I just want to say that I'm filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been 'The Talk'. I have made lifelong friendships, I've had incredible experiences and I've had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being. And it's been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice."

In March, Sharon Osbourne departed the daytime programme in acrimonious circumstances and Jerry O'Connell was recently announced as her permanent replacement, making him the first regular male panellist.