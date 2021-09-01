John Mayer feels less pressure in 40s

John Mayer no longer feels like a "recovering ego addict".

The 43-year-old musician admitted he spent his 20s and 30s "frantically hoping" his "validating" plans would come through, but these days he doesn't worry because he takes life at a calmer pace.

Asked if he still feels like a "recovering ego addict", he wrote on Instagram: "No and I'll tell you why.

"Your 20s and 30s are like the hours between 8pm and 11 pm on a weekend night. You're kind of frantically hoping for the most validating plans to come through.

"Your 40s are like 11:30 pm where you're like 'hey, I would have been home anyway even if I had gone out.' The pressure is off."

The 'Sob Rock' hitmaker had first described himself as a former ego addict in 2015.

He said at the time: "I'm a recovered ego addict, and the only way that I can be sure that I don't relapse is to admit that I constantly have this ego addiction, every day. So I do the Grammys and I go home because if I stay, I get high again."

The 'Gravity' singer - who has previously dated the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson - recently admitted he would love to settle down and have a family of his own one day.

He shared: "There’s one thing left, and that’s a wife and kids. I’ve come to a point in my life where, with this stuff, I’m not fatigued completely, but my hands are on my knees a little bit and I’m going, ‘OK, I definitely explored the life of what can be done for me by me.’ I don’t feel late, because I would never want to have a wife while I was still investigating what’s out there for me to be explored by me."

