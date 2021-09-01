DaBaby has held "meaningful dialogue" with HIV-awareness groups following his offensive remarks at the Rolling Loud Festival.

The 29-year-old rapper faced a backlash after he made homophobic comments during his performance at the festival in July but the organisation GLAAD have confirmed that the artist met virtually with leaders from a number of groups, including the Black AIDS Institute and the Gilead Sciences COMPASS Initiative.

The organisers had called for the meeting in an open letter to DaBaby dated August 4 to "call him in instead of calling him out" and said in a statement that the star, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, "swiftly answered" the request.

The statement said: "During our meeting, DaBaby was genuinely engaged, apologised for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.

"We appreciate that he openly and eagerly participated in this forum of black people living with HIV, which provided him an opportunity to learn and to receive accurate information."

The 'Red Light Green Light' rapper returned to the stage last weekend for the first time since the scandal and thanked Hot97 for giving him a chance to perform.

DaBaby said: "They still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilise their platform. They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people based off mistakes made like we ain't human."

The rapper had been slammed for his original comments about those suffering with HIV and AIDS.

He said on stage: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually-transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up…

"Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up."