‘Seinfeld’ is set to hit Netflix in October.

The NBC sitcom signed a high-profile streaming rights deal with the streaming giant back in 2019, and it has now been confirmed that all 180 episodes of the show will be available to watch from October 1.

When Netflix signed a deal with Sony Television Pictures to become the new home of ‘Seinfeld’ it was lauded as a big win for the streamer after several other media companies were also shelling out big money to try and acquire the series.

Hulu previously held the rights to ‘Seinfeld’ after acquiring it in 2015, and had streamed the show up until earlier this year when it officially became owned by Netflix.

‘Seinfeld’ was created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, and the series – which originally aired from 1989 until 1998 – also starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander.

Meanwhile, Julia, Jason, and Larry held a virtual mini ‘Seinfeld’ reunion in October last year to benefit the Democratic Party of Texas, after Julia had previously raised over $500,000 in a similar event with her ‘Veep’ co-stars.

She said at the time: “Given how successful the ‘Veep’ reunion event was for the Wisconsin Dems, I thought to myself, ‘Jeez, we could do this again with my ‘Seinfeld’ buddies and raise a s*** ton of money. How could we laser focus that?' ”

The reunion saw each of the former cast members share their “favourite episode” from the show’s history.

Speaking ahead of the event, Julia added: “Each of us has chosen an episode that we’re going to talk about. Our so-called favourite episode. And that will be fun because it gives us an opportunity to watch the episodes again and then talk about little behind-the-scenes stuff that maybe you’ve never heard before.

“It was impossible for me to pick mine. I spent all day yesterday just sitting in front of my television watching back-to-back ‘Seinfeld’ episodes, which I don’t think I’ve done since it went off the air. You know how sometimes you get lost in a photo album from days gone by? It was kind of like that.”