James Corden “never went on dates” with his wife Julia Carey.

The 43-year-old actor and television star tied the knot with Julia – with whom he has Max, 10, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, three – in 2012, and has said the pair didn’t bother going on dates before starting their romance as they were both “bored of going out all the time” when they met.

He said: "Jules and I never went on dates. The night we met, we talked about how we were both bored of going out all the time and that we were going out too much, and we were drinking too much and having too good of a time."

Instead of going on dates, James and Julia decided to plan their future together “as a joke”.

He added during Tuesday’s (31.08.21) episode of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’: "As a joke, [we] planned the rest of our lives together. I was like, 'How many children are we going to have? Are we going to have a dog?' Joking around.

“At the end of the night, we had a little sort of smooch in the back of a cab. And I said, 'What are you doing on Saturday night? Do you want to stay in and do nothing? And then we could also do nothing on Sunday night. And then if you want to, we can go to work and do nothing on Monday and we could do nothing on Tuesday. And then my hunch is if we do enough nothing, then that nothing might become something. And how do you feel about that?' "

Meanwhile, James recently said fatherhood is an “amazing thing”, after welcoming three children with Julia.

He explained: "There's two things that happen when you have a child. One is you don't really realise the depth of love that you could feel for someone you've just met. And you also realise the indifference of your friends who don't have kids. And that is a massive thing.

"You also realise your own indifference to other people's kids before you had kids. So when people used to show me photos of their kid, I'd be like, 'Yeah, dude, it's a kid. I get it. Well done. Loads of people have got them.' Now, I'm like, 'Aw.' "