Lady Gaga’s dog walker was only worried about the safety of the pooches when he was shot in the chest during a robbery.

Ryan Fischer was left fighting for his life in February when he was attacked while walking Gaga’s three French bulldogs - Miss Asia, Gustav and Koji.

His attackers stole Gustav and Koji while Miss Asia managed to flee from the scene, and although Ryan was “bleeding out” on the side of the road, his only concern was making sure the dogs could be found.

Speaking about his near-fatal attack, he said: "My mind started working really quickly. I really had to weigh my options – do I say who the dogs belong to? Because if I do, it adds more media attention.

“I was bleeding out and that was the thought that was going through my head. 'What's the best way to do this so the dogs can be found?' "

Ryan was rushed to hospital and has said he was “cracking jokes” in the ambulance even as his blood pressure was dropping.

He added: "I was totally aware and totally cracking jokes, like, 'That sounds bad.’ When I'm in an absurd situation, I do better finding humour in it. And this has got to be the most absurd situation."

Gaga, 35, was publicly grateful to Ryan for risking his life to save her dogs – who were all recovered and returned to the singer – and the dog walker has insisted she and her creative team were equally as supportive behind the scenes.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: "They're my friends, and I love them and they're absolutely there for me. I have nothing but gratitude for everything. It's just a weird situation just because of how it's evolved in the media. But I'm very grateful for my friendships."