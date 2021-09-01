Priscilla Presley was “nervous” about leaving Elvis Presley alone because of his heartthrob status.

The 76-year-old actress married the iconic musician in 1967, and has said she used to travel everywhere with him, including the dentist, because she was worried another woman would make a move on him.

She said: "My God, I had to learn everything. Women gravitated to him, so I would be nervous when he had to go places alone. I would even go with him to get his teeth cleaned! I always had an eye on him because everyone in the world was after him.

"I wanted to go places with him. I would cry if I couldn't be around him."

But Priscilla – who married Elvis when she was 21 and the ‘Hound Dog’ hitmaker was 32 – didn’t mind following Elvis around because she “loved tending to him”.

She added: "I was always ready to greet him at the door and pamper him. I loved taking care of Elvis very much. I loved tending to him. I loved feeding him. We would baby talk, because you have to have your own language when you have that many people around. It was a good life. It was different, but it was ours."

The ‘Naked Gun’ star and Elvis welcomed their daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968, but after six years of marriage, they divorced in 1973.

And although their romance didn’t work out, Priscilla – who also has son Navarone, 34, with Marco Garibaldi – doesn’t regret anything about her marriage to the ‘Jailhouse Rock’ singer.

She told People magazine: "I truly cherish the great times. As you grow up, there are always fears and insecurities. But as you get older you understand it all."

Elvis did not re-marry after his split from Priscilla, and passed away four years later in 1977.